KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Charges have been filed in connection to a fatal car crash in KCK.
Diquan Fant, 27, has been charged with felony manslaughter.
The crash happened May 9 at N. 38th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK.
Police were dispatched to the scene at around 6:45 p.m. on an injury accident.
An investigation determined Fant was traveling at a high rate of speed, striking a second vehicle.
Henry C. Fletcher, the driver of the second vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.
Fant is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
