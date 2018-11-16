JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been charged in connection with the shooting that happened at Oak Park Mall in late October.
Melgene Cortez Martin, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling or structure, and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.
The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. The mall is located near 95th Street and Quivira Road.
Surveillance video that the Overland Park police looked at indicated there were three men in the parking lot of the mall, then one man began shooting at the other two.
Those two individuals ran into the mall and the other man kept shooting at them.
Essentially, police said, a fight in the parking lot spilled into the mall itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.