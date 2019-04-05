LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged with arson following a standoff on Thursday where he poured gasoline on his own residence and lit it on fire.
The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. at a duplex in the 600 block of NE Chipman Road.
Police went to the area after someone called, reported a noise disturbance, and said someone was behaving erratically. This was the second time they had been called there that morning.
The man saw the officers when they arrived and quickly went inside and barricaded himself.
Officers could hear him yelling from inside and saw him pour a liquid out the back window, which they identified as gasoline.
The man, Michael A. Rodriguez, then ignited the gas and it began to burn the building.
The fire department was called and the residents in the other duplex unit were evacuated.
The man continued to yell that he was going to hurt the officers and then lit a roll of toilet paper and threw it into the backyard.
He poured more gas, threw the can out the window, and then threw matches in an attempt to ignite the gas.
He then broke out the rear bedroom’s window, poured additional gas, threw that can into the yard, and ignited the window and material inside the unit.
Officers then saw he was in possession of an axe and was using it to break more windows and items inside.
He continued to throw items toward the officers and they heard him make a comment about a “pipe bomb.”
He eventually left the house peacefully and was taken into custody.
When officers searched the house, they saw a brown axe impaled into the rear garage door and a black axe on the bedroom floor. They also saw burn marks on the bedroom wall and found a burned shirt.
On Friday, Rodriguez was charged with first-degree arson.
Rodriguez was previously convicted of felony arson in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.