JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man charged with first-degree murder in the murder of David Ray Ninemire had his first court appearance in Johnson County on Friday.
Eugene Keltner, 40, is now in the custody of Johnson County authorities after he was charged in connection to the 2003 murder that happened at the Westwood Apple Market.
Keltner has a lengthy criminal background has been been charged with other crimes in both Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Back on Aug. 15, 2003, man wearing a black top hat, fake beard, medium-length black coat and black pants walked into the Apple Market Grocery store on Mission Road and tried to rob the store with a handgun police said.
The man grabbed a female cashier, who called for help.
Ninemire came out to help the woman. He was shot and killed by the suspect.
The suspect then calmly walked toward the exit, shooting a customer who was entering the store, according to police. He had last been seen walking east from the store along West 47th Street, and then north on Lloyd Street into Kansas City, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.