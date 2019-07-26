JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The day before he was arrested for a fatal shooting near 31st and Van Brunt in KC, a man shot another victim near 39th and Troost according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
In that non-fatal shoooting, 40-year-old Albert Mangini has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents, KCPD officers went to the area of 39th and The Paseo on a call about a shooting on the evening of July 7.
When they arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the abdomen. He was hospitalized that it was discovered that a bullet had lacerated his liver.
Once he was able to speak to police, he told them he was playing soccer at Gillham Park at 41st and Gillham when he saw a man, later identified as Mangini, try to steal his bag. They began to fight over the bag and then a gun fell out of Mangini’s waistband. Mangini picked it up and shot at the victim.
Later, as the victim was walking home, he encountered Mangini again at 39th and Troost Avenue. Mangini shot him and then ran away, which a city camera caught on video.
Mangini was arrested the next day after a fatal shooting happened at 31st and Van Brunt Blvd.
Prosecutors requested a cash bond of $350,000.
