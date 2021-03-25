JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Johnson County, Kansas man is facing charges after a shooting in Raytown this morning left a woman dead and another injured.
Travione Rogelio Batey Hernandez, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Raytown police went to the Valencia Apartments in the 9000 block of E. 87th St. at 4:50 a.m. after someone called and said shots had been fired.
Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was outside an apartment and another was inside the apartment.
One of those victims, Penny Medina, died at the hospital.
The surviving victim told police that Hernandez was Medina's boyfriend and shot Medina before he beat and shot her.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.
