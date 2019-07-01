Man charged in Prairie Village shooting from 2018

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – One man has been charged after a shooting that occurred on June 15, 2018.
Stephen Howe, the Johnson County District Attorney, said Monday that Jacob R. Chaney has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, multiple counts of auto burglary and theft.
The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Prairie Village police, the Johnson County Criminalistic Laboratory and the Kansas City, Kansas police, Howe said.
