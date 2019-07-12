Francisco Alenjandro Mendez
TOPEKA, KAN. (KCTV) --- An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of Washburn University player Dwane Simmons, who played high school football in Lee's Summit.

Francisco Alejandro Mendez has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, premeditated attempted murder in the first degree and five counts of aggravated robbery, CBS affiliate WIBW reports.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on May 1 and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Simmons on April 28 was shot along side Corey Ballentine, who was drafted this year by the New York Giants.

The shooting happened in Topeka. 

