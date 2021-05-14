INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A 26-year-old Independence, Mo., man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr.
Brandon A. McDaniel, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened on Dec. 16, 2020, in the 9900 block of E. 63rd Street.
The mother of the defendant called police and said her son had killed his girlfriend.
A second witness later told police McDaniel had told him about the shooting and showed him the firearm that was used.
A $250,000 bond has been requested by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.