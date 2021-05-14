Jail prison cell generic
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A 26-year-old Independence, Mo., man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr. 

Brandon A. McDaniel, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

The shooting happened on Dec. 16, 2020, in the 9900 block of E. 63rd Street. 

The mother of the defendant called police and said her son had killed his girlfriend. 

A second witness later told police McDaniel had told him about the shooting and showed him the firearm that was used.  

A $250,000 bond has been requested by police. 

