RAYTOWN, MO (AP) – A Lee's Summit man is charged in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at their Raytown apartment.
The Jackson County prosecutor said 45-year-old Clifton Jack was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police found 44-year-old Rita Moore and 49-year-old Rodney Brundige dead Tuesday. Jack was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Court documents say Jack told police he shot himself.
The records also say Moore called Raytown police Monday night to complain Jack was causing a disturbance. She reportedly told police Jack had been harassing her since they separated last September. Moore told officers she would get a protection order Tuesday.
Online court records don't name an attorney for Jack.
