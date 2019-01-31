WYANDOTTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a triple homicide and arson that happened two years ago.
Carlisle Hervey, 40, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.
He was arrested on Thursday is being held on a $1 million bond.
The authorities had been looking for Hervey in connection with the deaths of Gwinn Green, Ronald Guess, and Kevin McBride.
According to the authorities, their bodies were all found after the fire department put out a house fire in the 800 block of Troup Ave. in December of 2017.
The victims had been shot to death and the fire was intentionally set to cover up the triple homicide, the authorities said.
