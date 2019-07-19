SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – A man has been charged in connection with a murder that happened in Shawnee.
On Saturday, July 13 at about 11:30 a.m., officers were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to investigate a domestic battery.
Officers then saw the victim, a 30-year-old woman who was living in KC, was unconscious and receiving medical treatment. Court documents identify her as Lucia Frayre.
Shawnee Detectives and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab then began investigating the case.
On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., Frayre succumbed to her injuries and died.
On Friday, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center.
Then, on Saturday, the district attorney said that 28-year-old Felipe Chavez Jr. from Shawnee had been charged in connection with the incident that happened on July 13.
Chavez has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, rape, and aggravated criminal sodomy.
Chavez will appear in court on Monday and his bond has been set at $1 million.
