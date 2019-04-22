KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Blue Springs man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Joseph Corum.
According to court records, police responded to the 2400 block of Lister Avenue in the early morning on March 28, 2019.
A witness told police that she was inside and heard Corum yelling at someone outside. She then heard a loud vehicle and a gunshot, then another gunshot, then the vehicle drove away.
Another witness said he saw a man arguing with a male later identified as 25-year-old Jonathan S. Lowrey of Blue Springs.
The witness saw Lowery go back to his vehicle, open the door and remove a long gun. Then he shot Corum three times before he drove away.
Another witness provided video to police from her surveillance system showing Lowery sitting in the van. She stated he had five tally marks on his face which he states was a “body count.”
On April 18, 2019, Lowery was arrested and transported for questioning. The detective noticed Lowery had six tally marks under his right eye. Police also noted that DNA taken from shell casings recovered at the crime scene was matched to Lowery.
Lowery faces 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in the 1st degree. His bond has been set at $250,000 cash.
