OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A driver on College Boulevard was killed when a car flew through the air and landed on top of his pickup. Now, a man is facing charges.
Overland Park police said that, at about 11 a.m. on Friday, a car heading north on 69 Highway left the road and went down an embankment, landing on the pickup.
“I don't think the driver of the pickup truck even knew what happened,” said John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. “He was just traveling eastbound on College Boulevard following the roadway.”
On Saturday, the man who was killed was identified as Jesse L. Kala from Overland Park. Police had said he was about 20 years old.
The driver of the car tried to run away, but was caught a short distance away. He has been identified as Eric Segovia from KCK.
Segovia, 36, has been charged in Johnson County with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, failure to stop at an accident that resulted in a death, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended with prior conviction (second offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to display insurance (no liability insurance).
His bond has been set at $750,000.
