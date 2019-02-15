JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 41-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.
Timothy R. Fernandez is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor, he is not in custody yet.
According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of 17th and Grand Avenue in downtown KC on Feb. 5 on a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found Michael Bryan had died from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside of a convenience store.
In surveillance video, the suspect and the victim can be seen talking on the north side of the business. When the victim walked away, the suspect drew a gun and shot him in the back.
The video also showed the suspect throwing a tissue on the ground after blowing his nose about 20 minutes before the shooting happened. The police were able to retrieve that tissue for DNA testing. Two days later, the police found a backpack and leather jacket nearby, and also tested those items for DNA and fingerprints.
A DNA profile came back to Fernandez from the tissue and fingerprints from a Q-Tip inside the backpack were linked to him.
Ammunition found inside the backpack was the same caliber class as a bullet recovered from the victim's jacket.
Anyone with information about Fernandez or the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Prosecutors are requesting a bond of $250,000 cash.
