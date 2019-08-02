DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing woman in DeKalb County, Missouri.
Kenneth Wykert has been charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.
Wykert is in currently already in jail on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.
The missing woman, 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson, was found dead in June.
She initially went missing on June 5 and her body was found on June 27 after the authorities searched some farmland in Maysville.
Dawson was last seen with her boyfriend at a gas station. When she was found, a Dekalb County deputy had said her boyfriend was in jail for failing to register as a sex offender.
