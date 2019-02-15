BELTON, MO (KCTV) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in Belton.
Demetrius Dontae Singh has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Mason R. Teel.
According to the Belton police, on Feb. 11 at about 2 a.m. officers responded to a call that said shots had been fired in the 200 block of Manor Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Teel dead in a driveway.
An investigation by the Kansas City Metro Squad was conducted and concluded with the arrest of Singh.
He is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and has a bond of $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.