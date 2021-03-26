KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Ramon Vazquez-Carmona has been charged in connection to the death of Cindy Goulding.
He's been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.
Background below.
ORIGINAL STORY
A man arrested for killing a woman in a crash could be deported before his criminal case is considered.
The woman, Cindy Goulding, was trying to help the victim of a hit and run on when a truck hit her.
It happened at North 59th Street and Nogard Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas at 3 a.m. on Sunday. Cindy Goulding’s family has placed a wreath at the spot where she was struck.
They say if the man who hit her committed no crime, they’d accept that, but the idea that he could be deported before prosecutors gather all the evidence they need is just too much to stomach.
“She’d give you anything even if you weren’t related to her. If you ever knocked on the door and needed a place to stay, she’d never turn you away,” said her daughter, Stephanie Dixon, Sunday night when asked to describe her.
Goulding had 25 grandkids. She’d just beat cancer.
Early Sunday morning, she said, Goulding went to the convenience store and came upon an SUV that had been hit by a hit-and-run driver. She got out to check on the person inside. She was standing alongside the SUV when a pickup came over the hill and hit the SUV again, pushing it into her, killing her.
That driver did not flee. He was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on a 48-hour hold pending possible charges.
Tiffany Dixon, Stephanie’s sister, described what happened next. She said Stephanie called the jail on Tuesday to see if he’d been charged or released. That’s when she found out the driver had been turned over to ICE for an immigration detainer -- and could be deported if not charged soon.
ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer identified the man as Ramon Vazquez-Carmona, age 42, originally from Mexico. Spokespeople for the KCKPD and the Wyandotte County DA’s office both said they are still waiting on results of a toxicology screening.
Neudauer issued the following statement:
Vazquez was previously, lawfully admitted to the U.S. in November 2008 but was arrested a few days later by U.S. Border Patrol for violating the terms of his lawful admission. He was issued a final order of removal by a federal immigration judge on Jan. 15, 2009 and was removed from the U.S. by ICE Jan. 21, 2009. He illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date/location at some point after his 2009 removal and has not been encountered by federal authorities since. He is currently in ICE custody.
Neudauer explained an immigration detainer is used to hold someone being detained for a local crime. ICE typically then facilitates getting that person to those local court hearings. If convicted of a crime, he said, ICE will not deport someone until after they have served their sentence.
At this point, however, Vasquez-Carmona has not yet been charged in relation to the collision. Neudauer would not speculate on how long ICE would wait under such a circumstance to see if charges will be filed before they act on the federal matter of deportation.
The mere fact that it could happen leaves Tiffany Dixon feeling helpless and angry.
“He was deported once and came back,” she said. “Who’s to say that won’t happen again?”
The KCKPD spokewoman wanted to make it clear that KCK Police were not the ones to notify ICE. She would not say whether they suspected speed or impairment contributed to the collision.
The driver of the first car to hit the SUV, before Goulding arrived, has not yet been located according the KCK Police.
