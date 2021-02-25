KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Blue Springs man charged with first-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child and felony second-degree abuse made an appearance in court on Thursday.
Bryan Snow was charged after police found his girlfriend stuck in a bathtub sitting in inches of human waste. Two malnourished 5-year-old children were also found in the house.
On Thursday, Snow's camp requested that his bond be dropped from $65,000 to $50,000.
His attorney argued Snow was not a flight risk because he's never failed to appear in court and he's cooperated with the investigation.
The state argued Snow was and said they expect to add additional charges in the case in the future.
It was revealed during the hearing that the woman is still hospitalized.
His next appearance in court is set for March 11th at 2 p.m.
No bond reduction was granted at this time.
The judge in the case recommended that bond conditions need to be examined in order to protect the victim.
