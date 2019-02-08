LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – A man is facing charges related to a human trafficking case in Johnson County, Kansas after being pulled over by an officer in Lenexa earlier this month.
On Feb. 1 at about 4:30 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Lenexa Drive.
Inside the vehicle were a man, a woman, and a girl.
The police department said that, based off her training, experience, and instincts, the officer suspected that the three people were engaged in human trafficking.
They were all taken into custody to further the investigation.
The next day, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Antonio Bartzinie Flemming from Overland Park with aggravated human trafficking and commercial exploitation of a child in connection with the case.
“Were it not for tremendous police work on the part of the patrol officer, as well as many hours of investigation by our Special Victims Unit detective, this ‘routine traffic stop’ would not have been uncovered as human trafficking in progress,” the Lenexa Police Department said. “Our officers are trained to ‘look beyond the stop’ in order that we may detect, investigate and solve crimes and seek justice for all victims.”
Anyone with information about the crime Antonio Flemming is asked to call the police department 913-825-8062.
