JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened around March 15.
Keyon D. Patterson, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The victim, Ladajah Oliver, was found dead inside her apartment in the 6400 block of Manchester in Kansas City after being fatally stabbed.
According to court records, her body was found after police were called to the area on March 15.
A medical examiner ruled that the cause of her death was a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds.
Surveillance video from the apartment showed her and a passenger arriving at the apartment on March 12. Family members said she had been in a relationship with someone named Keyon and showed police a Faceboook account. Police then identified that person as Keyon D. Patterson.
The victim’s vehicle, which was reported missing, was found near 51st and Swope Parkway. It had a large amount of blood inside it.
Cell phone records showed that the last four calls on Oliver’s phone were from a number that belonged to Patterson.
Cell tower mapping of the phone showed it near the victim’s apartment on March 13 and 14.
Analysis of DNA from a bloody hand print that was found inside Oliver's apartment showed her DNA as well as Patterson’s.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.