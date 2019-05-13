LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man threatened a teenager with a knife and robbed her in broad daylight in the parking lot outside Texas Roadhouse on Mother's Day, police say.
Nathaniel T. Bryant, of Liberty, faces first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges. His bond was set at $100,000. He is in the custody of the Clay County Jail.
Liberty police were called about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to Texas Roadhouse located at 168 Stewart Ct. to investigate an armed carjacking.
A 17-year-old woman reported she had just been robbed of her vehicle and other property by a man armed with a knife while in the parking lot at Texas Roadhouse.
No injuries were reported.
The victim provided police with a suspect description. Police quickly located the stolen vehicle parked nearby at Lowe’s located 1920 N. Stewart Rd.
Police, assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, canvassed the area and located Bryant nearby in the parking lot at Liberty RV located 330 N. Highway 291.
Bryant fled on foot from police and tried to hide a short distance away but was later placed under arrest.
