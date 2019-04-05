KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged after a child told the authorities that his stepfather had choked him and punched him.
Officers went to a local hospital on June 8 of last year on a call about child abuse.
When they arrived, hospital staff told them that an 11-year-old boy was saying that his stepfather, Patrick Garrett, had abused him.
The boy also had scars consistent with healed abusive injuries, including cigarette burns and belt marks.
On June 14, the boy was interviewed at the Child Protection Center and he said that Garrett had hit him in the back with a belt, bit him, and punched him in the head, chest, and arms.
According to the probable cause statement, Garrett choked him to the point where the boy was not able to breathe and also threw a cigar at him, which burned his knee.
The abuse happened at the family residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
Garrett was arrested on April 3 of this year and he was taken to police headquarters to write a statement the next day. He denied hurting or injuring the boy, saying that other people caused the injuries and that he didn’t know how they were inflicted.
He has been charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.
