GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating and a man is facing charges after a woman was fatally shot late Wednesday evening.
Deputies were called just before midnight to 13000 block of S. Harris Road on a shooting.
The victim, 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, was found dead inside the gated home. The police also found a Pit bull who had been shot.
A male suspect, 44-year-old man named Dana C. Jones, was apprehended near the scene after short vehicle pursuit that ended with him crashing into a tree.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office then began investigating Alcorn's death as a homicide.
On Friday, Jones was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree assault.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Alcorn was his girlfriend and she was shot in her own home.
Witnesses in the home said that Jones and Alcorn had gotten into a verbal argument prior to the shooting. They were concerned about Alcorn's safety and a resident who lived in the basement went upstairs with the dog.
Then, gunshots rang out.
When a second witness went to look at the wounded dog, she saw Jones had a gun and he fired shots at her.
Jones is being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 cash bond.
KCTV5 News has been researching who Alcorn is and found a long list of civil lawsuits she was involved in.
One neighbor told KCTV5 News she was not surprised to wake up in the morning and find out someone died at the house.
She said police and deputies have been to the house many times before. "I’m not surprised because there has been other incidents over there,” she said.
It is a quiet street where everyone tends to keep to themselves, enjoying life outside the city limits. She checks up on all her neighbors except for one.
"Just haven’t really associated with them just because of everything that’s been going on," she said.
"It’s a very quiet neighborhood," she said. "All the neighbors watch out for each other, and we just have that across the street.”
She said it was a house with a lot of cars coming and going. However, people living nearby didn't ask questions.
"That’s what we do," she said. "We just kind of sit back, watch and let the law enforcement people take care of what needs to be taken care of. We just don’t get involved.”
Neighbors now hope this is the last time they see police or deputies on their street.
“I hope it totally goes away, that’s the sad thing," she said. "I’m so sorry that somebody got murdered, but maybe this will just take this whole situation and go away. And, I can probably vouch for all the neighbors and say we just want this problem to go away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.