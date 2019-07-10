JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 40-year-old man with multiple felony convictions has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a McDonald's restaurant on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Albert Mangini faces charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, witnesses and surveillance video showed Mangini, after a brief conversation with the victim, walked around a store, returned to where the victim was standing and pulled a handgun. He fired a single shot to the victim’s head.
Mangini then walked to a vehicle and got into the passenger side. The vehicle, which headed eastbound on Interstate 70, was tracked by Kansas City police and was later observed in the area of Independence Avenue and Woodland Avenue.
Police took both men into custody.
The driver of the vehicle spontaneously stated to police that the passenger had just killed someone. The driver also told police that Mangini ordered him to drive him from the McDonald's after Mangini showed he had a gun. Mangini told the driver he was a hit man.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000.
