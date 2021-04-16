Anthony D. Jones

Anthony D. Jones

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 35-year-old man has been charged in the fatal beating of a Kansas City woman.

Anthony Jones was charged Friday evening with second-degree murder.

Michelle Long was killed this week inside her apartment in the 10600 block of E. 98th Terrace.

Long was found by authorities on the ground with blood on her face.

Blood was also found on the carpet and on the walls of the apartment.

A bloody handprint found on the closet was processed as evidence and it was determined to belong to the defendant.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday.

Court documents state he told police the victim was a former girlfriend and didn't know why police wanted to speak with him.

Investigators also discovered social media posts between Jones and Long.

