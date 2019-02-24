OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) --- Police in Olathe are investigating a robbery that happened at an apartment complex in the city.
Police reported to the 1600 block of east Willow Drive just before midnight on Saturday on a robbery call.
Police say an 18-year-old man was struck by one of four suspects he encountered. The suspects took his property and fled the scene.
They were only described by police in a press release as four black males.
The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.
If you have any information, please contact police at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
