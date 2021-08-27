A 2-year-old girl is safe after a suspect stole a car with the child inside at a gas station in KCMO near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect then drove the stolen vehicle to KCK.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- An arrest has been made in a kidnapping that happened on Aug. 17 in Kansas City.

Truman Brown is now charged with kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Court documents state that Brown admitted to stealing a white Mustang from a gas station parking lot.

When he realized there was a girl in the backseat, he dropped her off at a house in KCK.

Brown told officers he was high on PCP at the time.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.