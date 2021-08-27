KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- An arrest has been made in a kidnapping that happened on Aug. 17 in Kansas City.
Truman Brown is now charged with kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Court documents state that Brown admitted to stealing a white Mustang from a gas station parking lot.
When he realized there was a girl in the backseat, he dropped her off at a house in KCK.
Brown told officers he was high on PCP at the time.
