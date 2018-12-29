SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – The police in Sedalia have located and arrested a man who allegedly drove a suspect away from a bank robbery.
On Wednesday, the authorities went to a Central Bank branch at 400 W. Broadway on a reported robbery.
The suspect ran away on foot.
An investigation determined that the suspect had actually run to a vehicle that was being driven by another person and then was taken out of the area.
That driver was identified as 52-year-old David A. Graves.
Graves was arrested on Thursday and was placed on a 24-hour hold for felony stealing, according to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.