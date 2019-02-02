GENERIC: Handcuffs, arrested, in custody, charged
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The police in Olathe have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery. 

The incident happened on Friday at about 5:46 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. Crossroads Lane. 

The victims told police that a man in his 20s had threatened them with a handgun and taken their property. 

The suspect fled to a nearby apartment, where police found him and took him into custody. 

The case is still being investigated by the Olathe police.

