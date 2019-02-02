OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The police in Olathe have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery.
The incident happened on Friday at about 5:46 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. Crossroads Lane.
The victims told police that a man in his 20s had threatened them with a handgun and taken their property.
The suspect fled to a nearby apartment, where police found him and took him into custody.
The case is still being investigated by the Olathe police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.