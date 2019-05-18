JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A man has been arrested for aggravated battery in Johnson County, Kansas.
Eric Leon Walker, 38, was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and criminal restraint.
His bond has been set a $5,000.
KCTV5 News is working to gather more information about the circumstances of the case.
