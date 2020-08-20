LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a kidnapping that happened on Thursday morning.
Police say the kidnapping happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. The call was initially described as a disturbance with weapons.
Officers were later informed about information concerning a female being held against her will by a male suspect.
She was located unharmed at the scene.
Michael James Edwards, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon.
