CLINTON, MO (AP) — Authorities have arrested one man after a deadly shooting in western Missouri.
Police in Clinton say 24-year-old Jonathan Joseph Nahrstedt, of Warsaw, was shot multiple times Saturday night and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
No other details were immediately released about what led up to the shooting. Clinton is about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.
