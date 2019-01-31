OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A man allegedly entered a store in Overland Park and stabbed a customer on Thursday.
According to the police, the incident happened at 10:40 a.m. at a business in the 13000 block of Metcalf.
The police said 23-year-old Elisha Brown went into the store and stabbed the customer in the abdomen.
The customer is expected to alright.
According to the police, Brown has a mental disorder and did not know the victim.
Brown has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with intentional harm and is currently in the Johnson County jail.
He is expected to have his first court appearance on Friday.
