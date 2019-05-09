JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a young child and two women while out on bond in a separate domestic violence case.
Antonio Baskin, 26, remains in the Johnson County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
He's been charged with felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor violation of a protection order. A first appearance has not been set.
Baskin was free on $1,500 bond in a domestic violence case from last year in which he was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct. That case is set for a June 11 plea hearing.
While out of jail and awaiting resolution on that case, Baskin last month allegedly assaulted two women and a young child while breaking the no-contact order on a third woman during the incident, according to a criminal complaint from Johnson County Courts.
Court documents do not identify the child but stated the child was born in 2015.
While the incident happened in April, a warrant was issued for Baskin's arrest on Tuesday. He was taken into custody Wednesday.
