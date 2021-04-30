JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- An Independence man is accused of threatening a Jackson County judge.
Bryon G. Postlethwait, 36, has been charged with a Class D felony charge of tampering with a judicial officer.
Court records state witnesses told police the defendant told his family he intended to kill a judge before he killed himself.
Witnesses told police the defendant had made threats to kill people because they had "stolen his family."
According to the documents, witnesses also told police the defendant said he was going to kill a judge and had a plan to "stab her, rape her in the stab wound and make her husband watch."
