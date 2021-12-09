KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City man is accused of stealing equipment that was going to be used during President Joe Biden's visit on Wednesday.
Jason Keith has been charged with stealing.
Court documents state that Keith is accused of taking a dolly, cable reels, sound equipment and other items valued at nearly $14,000 from U-Haul trucks.
The largest group waiting to see the president was members of the Ethiopian and African community here in Kansas City.
The trucks were parked in an underground garage at the Intercontinental Hotel on Ward Parkway.
Keith was arrested at a Shell Gas Station on MLK Boulevard.
He had some of the stolen equipment on him and the rest was discovered from behind the gas station.
