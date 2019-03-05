JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A concerned parent told KCTV5 many people in the community are worried Dylan Ruffin’s billionaire grandfather could help him post his half a million-dollar bond.
They worry Ruffin could then be right back inside his home right across the street from the school he is accused of shooting at.
Investigators believe Ruffin shot toward the school as kids played outside on a playground. Bullets hit the building and shattered a third-grade classroom window.
Around 3:15 p.m. Friday, officers shot Ruffin after they say he came out of a home across the street from the school and pointed a gun toward police. Officers went to the home after a woman called 911 and said her son was armed and inside the house.
“I don’t want him here,” Kimberly Leese, parent, said.
Several parents told KCTV5 News they don’t want Ruffin near their children’s school. One frustrated parent asked KCTV5 to confirm Dylan Ruffin’s grandfather was in fact Phil Ruffin who recently made headlines for reportedly identifying himself as the anonymous Kansas businessman mentioned during questioning of President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.
KCTV5 contacted a spokesperson for Phil Ruffin who stated Ruffin had no comment about the charges his grandson is facing but did confirm Dylan is his grandson.
Phil Ruffin, who was a long time Wichita, Kansas resident, owns the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino and 50% of the Trump International Las Vegas hotel alongside friend Donald Trump. Trump was the best man at Ruffin's 2008 wedding to his wife Oleksandra, a former Miss Ukraine. According to Forbes, Phil Ruffin’s net worth is $2.7 billion.
KCTV5 reached out to Dylan Ruffin’s attorney and several family members for comment but have not heard back.
At last check, Dylan Ruffin was still booked in jail facing three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm at a building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.