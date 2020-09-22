KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Kansas City four-year-old LeGend Taliferro pleaded "not guilty" at his arraignment Tuesday morning in Jackson County.
Ryson Ellis, 22, remains in the Jackson County Detention Center without bond. He is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Ellis appeared via video in front of a judge at Jackson County Courthouse for his arraignment, which is common when the defendant remains in jail. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.
"Not guilty" pleas are standard during arraignments, as they allow the legal process to move forward. A "not guilty" plea does not preclude the possibility of a plea bargain later in the case.
Ellis is accused of firing the shots that killed young LeGend while he slept in his bed at the Citadel Apartments on Bushman Drive the morning of June 29. Someone had fired gunshots into an apartment from an area behind it, shooting through a privacy fence and a sliding glass door.
A witness told police that the suspect had a “fade cut” and facial hair on the chin. This generally matches the description of Ellis.
Court records also say that a woman was in the apartment at the time of the shooting. She told police she had a son with Ellis and he had assaulted her a few days before the shooting. The witness later received threatening social media messages from Ellis.
The assault caused members of her family to confront him. One of the family members is Taliferro’s father and he lived at the apartment where the 4-year-old was later shot.
A suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video the night of the shooting. Police determined it was a rental vehicle. Rental car records confirmed it was rented on June 23 and not returned until July 3.
A witness stated she drove the vehicle the night of the fatal shooting that Ellis got out of the vehicle near that apartment. She then heard gunshots and Ellis came running back to the car.
She said she didn’t find out until later someone had been killed.
Prosecutors requested Ellis be held without bond.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Twitter after the charges were announced and said: "While my heart continues to break for LeGend’s family, I am thankful that today an important step towards justice has been taken. Thank you for the hard investigative work of the women and men of law enforcement and the prosecutors with a heavy task ahead."
