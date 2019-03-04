OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A suspect charged after an officer-involved shooting Friday near Highlands Elementary School is due in court on Monday.
Dylan Ruffin’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Johnson County Court. Ruffin remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.
He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm at a structure.
The officer-involved shooting happened after 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of West 62nd St., which is located directly across the street from the school.
The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team is handling the investigation of the shooting.
