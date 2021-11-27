KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police on Saturday identified the man killed in a shooting at 4300 Cleveland Ave. on Friday evening.
Edmon Alexander III, 32, was shot and killed Friday night.
No suspect has been arrested in the case yet.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 43rd and Cleveland.
Police say they were called out to the area around 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
An adult male was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.
There's no available suspect information at this time, police said.
