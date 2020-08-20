KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting earlier this month at 12th and Lawndale.
Thorne McKendrick, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
The shooting happened Aug. 1. Michael Brown, the victim, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.
Authorities say security video shows the defendant ride up on a bicycle, later entering a vehicle in front of the home where Brown was found.
They go on to say that Brown was seen walking to the vehicle and the defendant exited the vehicle.
A struggle happened, leading to the shooting, court documents state.
A $250,000 bond has been requested.
