Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Malik Chapple was sentenced late Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal 2017 shooting of Travis Mills.
Chapple pleaded guilty to Murder in the 2nd degree for the Dec. 18th, 2017 fatal shooting of Mills during a drug deal.
Chapple also pleaded guilty to Armed Criminal Action and Robbery in the 1st degree. He was sentenced to 15 years on each of those charges, and the sentences were set to run concurrently in addition to the 20-year sentence.
Chapple also pleaded guilty to two other counts, Unlawful Use of a Weapon for possessing a handgun and drugs, as well as Possession of Drugs in relation to a Nov. 29th, 2017, car stop by police that found the gun and drugs. Those sentences were also set to run concurrently to the 20-year sentence.
