KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one male has been left seriously injured.
One male has been shot in the area of 39th and Paseo Sunday night around 8:45.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one male who had been shot and was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
