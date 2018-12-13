FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- There are some local families who won't be able to deck the halls and enjoy the holidays at home this year.
They say good things come in small packages, right? Well, that is sure true for precious Christmas bundles in the NICU at Saint Luke's.
“He came into the world 15 weeks early,” said Shelby Wendel, mother of a baby in the NICU.
Wendel gave birth to little Crew at only 1 pound, 9 ounces and 11 inches long. So, since July 28th, a young family has been in the hospital.
“It's been trying, not how we anticipated to start our family,” voiced Wendel.
Not exactly how they envisioned their babies first Halloween, Thanksgiving and now Christmas. Which is why a gift from March of Dimes is so special. A picture with Santa dressed as the gift they are and even special presents, like a footprint mistletoe artwork.
Rebecca Keunen, with March of Dimes, has been doing this for years, offering a little normalcy to an often-stressful time.
“For a lot of these families, it's quite a roller coaster, some of them have been with us for months so, this is a great way to celebrate their baby and what a miracle they are,” Keunen exclaimed.
KCTV5 is happy to tell you that little Crew is now up to 9 pounds and likely is getting much closer to going home.
They're hoping to be home for Christmas.
