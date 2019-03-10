KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City drivers are battling a lot of challenges like pot holes. Now, they will face delays for new bridges within the I-435 and I-70 Interchange.
Detour markers are already overhead.
“I saw a bunch of cones and I was like, ‘what is this,’” Coy Hurst, driver for Junkie Gobbler, said.
Hurst transports large items such as dumpsters, so he needs the extra space on the road. He said he’s already had trouble near the construction site on day one.
“I was going to get off on an exit and it was closed. It was a pain in the neck,” Hurst laughed.
Missouri Department of Transportation workers spread out orange cones on Sunday closing at least one exit lane. More lanes will be blocked soon.
MoDOT said the new design will ease congestion and crashes that are often caused by merging and weaving vehicles.
Uril Alverz, who is a driver, lives two blocks from the construction zone with his daughter and son. He’s prepared for significant delays Monday.
“I’m working tomorrow, and I take this highway. So, we will see, maybe I will take a different road,” Alverz said.
MoDOT said the project won’t be finished until 2020.
The project funds will come from federal and state budgets to an amount of $47 million.
If you want more information about closures, we have a breakdown of the project updates here.
