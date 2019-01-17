KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, leaders from major airlines were in Kansas City to go over the plans for a new terminal at KCI.
All eight airlines are working through an internal process as it relates to the “use and term” agreement. It’s the last requirement before the council can vote on the ordinance.
An airline representative told the airport committee where they are in the process.
“We continue to work through not only the design of the facility but also the cost associated with the facility, both from a capital cost and then what the cost allocations will be,” said Lou Solomon, President of AvAirPros.
In the past, we’ve heard dividing the cost for a $20 million baggage system was the hold up.
“All those cost allocations, they all work together,” Solomon said. “You can’t just look at one cost independently.”
The representative said he doesn’t know who will sign the agreement, but it will take a little time.
“He said very clearly it will not happen in days,” said Councilwoman Jolie Justus. “He said very clearly it will not happen in months. He said we’re a few weeks out at this point.”
The independent audit the airlines recently completed did not find any problems with the $1.9 billion price tag. About $300 million of that is financing.
Eight airlines service Kansas City at the airport. Once they sign off on their agreement, it and three other documents will go to the council for a vote.
Meanwhile, terminal a continues to sit empty like a ghost town. An environmental assessment is needed before construction can begin.
Justus said a few signatures are still needed from FAA employees further up the chain. They don’t know whether the government shutdown will delay it.
“Some of their supervisors may have been deemed nonessential and therefore furloughed, so we’re working through the details right now to figure out how quickly we can get those signatures,” Justus said. “It will depend on who’s been furloughed and who hasn’t.”
Over in Terminal b, air traffic controllers were handing out pamphlets with information about how the shutdown has affected them.
“Air traffic controller are working without pay and, when I say ‘working,’ we are still required to actually come to work, keep the planes safely moving throughout the sky and throughout the airspace system,” said Aaron Merrick, Regional Vice President of NATCA.
Justus said they are hoping to find out over the next week whether the government shutdown will have any effect on getting the signatures ahead of construction.
Justus said there is nothing stopping them from breaking ground once the environmental assessment is back.
She said the development team already has bids are out and they’re working to get everything in place to start demolition once they get the green light.
