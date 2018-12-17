KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes is getting back in the headlines again with his favorite condiment.
NFL fans across the league have made it clear, they love Mahomes.
With that kind of love, it should be no surprise that Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, expects that his client will be getting more national commercial exposure.
“We’re seeing the passing of an older guard as the Eli Mannings and Philip Rivers and Drew Brees are heading toward the end of their careers,” Steinberg said on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast. “But they’ve reloaded really in a dynamic way. Our Patrick Mahomes or Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, these players will assume a larger role and they will be branded, too.”
Steinberg spoke more about Mahomes’ impact and mentioned how he loves ketchup.
“We’re not ready to announce yet, but we’re in talks to do a deal with one of those groups,” Steinberg said, talking about ketchup companies.
Steinberg said when the season ends, Mahomes will have some endorsement deals.
“The goal has been to keep him off billboards and television in Kansas City and to allow his play on the field to develop, so that he doesn’t look ridiculous,” Steinberg said. “As soon as the off-season hits, we’ve got a load of different deals ready for public airing.”
Steinberg said the contracts are in the $500,000 range.
The products range from cars, clothing, soft drinks and Mahomes’ own cereal “Patty Flakes.”
“The important thing here is to not overexpose so that you become sick of seeing him so much,” Steinberg said. “Peyton Manning is great and all that, but if I see another ad, it just doesn’t resonate because he’s on some many. We want to be careful He’s got a long career ahead of him.”
