Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be launching his own digital art gallery to help benefit charity.

Mahomes this week on CNBC announced The Museum of Mahomes, which will launch on March 17.

Tiers of collectibles will be available to purchase. They start from $2,500 to $15,000.

Part of the proceedings will be donated to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri.

“I’m looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field,” Mahomes said in the interview. “That’s the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact.”

