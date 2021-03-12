KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be launching his own digital art gallery to help benefit charity.
Mahomes this week on CNBC announced The Museum of Mahomes, which will launch on March 17.
Tiers of collectibles will be available to purchase. They start from $2,500 to $15,000.
Part of the proceedings will be donated to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri.
“I’m looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field,” Mahomes said in the interview. “That’s the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact.”
You can watch the full interview below:
From the #NFL to NFTs: superstar quarterback @PatrickMahomes is launching "The Museum of Mahomes" on March 17. Six art pieces are up for auction and part of the proceeds will go to his foundation called 15 and the Mahomies & the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/nCPI7J8woa— The Exchange (@CNBCTheExchange) March 12, 2021
