KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes is going to put his skills to the test, not as a quarterback but a carpenter.
Those skills will be put to the test Tuesday, as he helps the Veterans Community Project build tiny homes for homeless veterans.
Mahomes will be out at 89th Street and Troost Avenue.
Thirteen tiny homes have already been built. The goal is to have 13 more done by Nov. 8.
This is considered the second phase of their project, as it will make a total of 26 homes on a nearly five-acre lot.
The homes are built by community partners and volunteers throughout the area.
Veterans have been housed there since Jan. 2018 and already several have been transitioned into permanent housing.
The organization also provides wrap-around services for veterans.
Co-founder of the Veterans Community Project, Brandon Mixon says having Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players out there will have an impact on veterans by showing they care.
Though he says they don’t plan to work Mahomes too hard!
“Don’t worry Kansas City, we’re not going to have him up on a ladder or swinging stuff or using a nail gun. Trust me, we know how important his arm is,” said Mixon.
The goal for the Veterans Community Project is to have 49 homes and a 4800-square foot community center built by 2019.
